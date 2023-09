Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible).

This week’s episode (Vayailech) is from Deuteronomy chapter 31. The hosts discuss Moses passing the baton of leadership to Joshua and warning the Jewish people about the temptations to turn away from God. The pastor and the rabbi also discuss the meaning of Rosh Hashana.