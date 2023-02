Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week’s episode (Yitro) is from Exodus chapters 18-20. The hosts discuss Jethro (known as Yitro in Hebrew), the father-in-law of Moses, his counsel to Moses, and the giving of the 10 Commandments.