Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week's episode (Vaetchanan) is from Deuteronomy chapters 3-7. The hosts discuss the final sermons of Moses as he reminds the people of the 10 Commandments and describes the calling of parents to raise children who know and love God.