Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week's episode (Va'eira) is from Exodus chapters 6-9. The hosts discuss God's calling on Moses to help deliver the people of Israel from slavery in Egypt. Learn about the power of God to use even plagues to accomplish His divine will.