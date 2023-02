Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week's episode (Tetzaveh) is from Exodus chapters 27-30. The hosts discuss the holy vessels in the Mishkan (Tabernacle), such as the garment of the priests and the altar, and instructions for priests to conduct sacrifices and daily offerings.