Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week’s episode (Terumah) is from Exodus chapters 25-27. The hosts discuss the Lord’s instructions to the people of Israel to be generous as they provide for the building of the Mishkan (Tabernacle) and then describe the importance of the holy vessels inside.