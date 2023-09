Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week’s episode is from Deuteronomy chapters 33-34. The hosts discuss Moses’ final blessings on the tribes of Israel and his death. The pastor and the rabbi also describe the joy of celebrating Sukkot (Feast of Booths).