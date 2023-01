Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week’s episode (Shemot) is from Exodus chapters 1-5. The hosts discuss the Jews being enslaved in Egypt, the birth of Moses, God speaking to Moses at the burning bush, and Moses commanding Pharaoh to let the people of Israel go free.

Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each…