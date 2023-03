Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week's episode (Ki Tisa) is from Exodus chapters 30-34. The hosts discuss the sin of idolatry when the Israelite's built the golden calf, then God giving the 10 Commandments on the first set of stone tablets, and the Lord allowing Moses to see His back.