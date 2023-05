Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week’s episode titled “Emor” is from Leviticus chapters 21-24. The hosts discuss God’s instructions for the Jewish priests, the annual religious festivals (Passover, Rosh HaShanah, Yom Kippur, and Feast of Tabernacles), and the importance of Sabbath observance.