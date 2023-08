Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible).

This week’s episode (Eikev) is from Deuteronomy chapters 7-11. The hosts discuss the final sermons of Moses as he reminds the people of God’s covenant promises and His call to trust in Him, not in human strength.