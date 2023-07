Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week's episode (Devarim) is from Deuteronomy chapters 1-3. The hosts discuss the final sermons of Moses as he calls the people of Israel to be faithful and obedient as they prepare to enter the Promised Land.