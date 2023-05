Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week’s double episode covers “Behar” and “Bechukotai” from Leviticus chapters 25-27. The hosts discuss the Year of Jubilee, treatment of poor people, the blessings of obedience, and honesty in business dealings.