Join Rabbi Dov Lipman and Pastor Trey Graham each week as they discuss the Parashah פָּרָשָׁה‎ (weekly Torah reading from the Bible). This week’s double episode (Acharei Mot and Kedoshim) is from Leviticus chapters 16-20. The hosts discuss the important holy day called Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur) and God’s commandments regarding personal holiness.