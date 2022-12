SEASON 2022 EPISODE 49: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the world’s biggest LEGO Chanukiyah in Tel Aviv, about Hanukkah films and music, and, of course, about Festival of Lights yummies. Then, hear MK Itamar Ben-Gvir address English-speaking foreign press. Finally, Rav Mike Feuer is back with Joseph’s dreams and marital advice.