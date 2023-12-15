Light One Candle

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 49: Yishai is on IDF Reserves and reviews the war, the allies and the enemies, and new reality of a battle-ready Jewish State. Ben Bresky reports on Hanukkah during WWII. And on the last night of the Holiday of Lights – Israel shines bright with new opportunities to get closer to Hashem.
SPONSOR LINKS:
The Israel Bible https://theisraelbible.com/
Prohibition Pickle https://www.facebook.com/Prohibitionpickle/
Hebron Fund https://hebronfund.org/
The Jewish Press https://www.jewishpress.com/
JNS https://www.jns.org/
Kosher Cycle Tours http://www.KosherCycleTours.com
PODCAST INFO:
Podcast website: https://yishaifleisher.com/podcast/
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3mIsdfU
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3oP2Reo4JYnfIJdDUrQS2c
RSS: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/1271258.rss
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/YishaiFleisherTV
SUPPORT & CONNECT:
Check out the sponsors above, it’s the best way to support this podcast
Support on Givecloud: https://kumah.givecloud.co/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YishaiFleisher
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yishaifleisher
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yishaifleisher/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YishaiFleisherSupport the show