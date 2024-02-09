Subscribe
Leap Towards Redemption

February 9, 2024

Yishai Fleisher speaks with Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin about the challenges leading to victory including some old entrenched thinking.

Russian-speaking superstar Semion Grafman on whether all Gazans are culpable. Master fighter David Haliva on Krav Maga in this war. And Ben Bresky on the history of Sacher Park in Jerusalem.



