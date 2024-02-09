Leap Towards Redemption

Yishai Fleisher speaks with Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin about the challenges leading to victory including some old entrenched thinking.

Russian-speaking superstar Semion Grafman on whether all Gazans are culpable. Master fighter David Haliva on Krav Maga in this war. And Ben Bresky on the history of Sacher Park in Jerusalem.





SPONSOR LINKS:

The Israel Bible https://theisraelbible.com/

Prohibition Pickle https://www.facebook.com/Prohibitionpickle/

Hebron Fund https://hebronfund.org/

The Jewish Press https://www.jewishpress.com/

JNS https://www.jns.org/

Kosher Cycle Tours http://www.KosherCycleTours.com

PODCAST INFO:

Podcast website: https://yishaifleisher.com/podcast/

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3mIsdfU

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3oP2Reo4JYnfIJdDUrQS2c

RSS: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/1271258.rss

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/YishaiFleisherTV



SUPPORT & CONNECT:

Check out the sponsors above, it’s the best way to support this podcast

Support on Givecloud: https://kumah.givecloud.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YishaiFleisher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yishaifleisher

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yishaifleisher/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YishaiFleisherSupport the show