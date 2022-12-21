Leadership & Masculinity

Pesach and Doug sit down for a conversation with Rabbi Natan Alexander who does incredible work with men of varying backgrounds, couples trying to better their marriages, and organizations working to improve their security. No matter the arena Rabbi Natan encourages all people to live their lives purposefully, taking responsibility for themselves as well as those around them, and to always remain humble. Plus: Pesach offers his take on Ilhan Omar’s recent attempt to paint President Trump as antisemitic.