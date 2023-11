SEASON 2023 EPISODE 43: On this War Update: Malkah joins Yishai Fleisher to discuss the war as seen from the American campus and why Tucker Carlson is wrong about Israel. Then, Colonel Richard Kemp is in Israel, joins Yishai, and makes the case that civilization itself hinges on Israel defeating Iran and its proxies. Finally, Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on Jewish battlefield ethics and the question of civilian casualties.