Jewish Existence is the Resistance

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 42: Yishai flies to the US for an emergency get-support-and-give-support mission in America with Jews and lovers of Israel in the wake of the October 7th Simchat Torah massacre and subsequent war. With influencer Isaac Kassin of the Looking Up podcast about coping with the conflict and finding achdut – Jewish unity. Then, Ben Bresky on the history of Magen David Adom, Israel’s first responders. And finally, the great Rabbi Shmuely Boteach speaks faith and fire at the chuppah of his son.