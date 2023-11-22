Israel’s War Against Hamas: Inside the Situation Room, with Elliot Chodoff

Pesach and Doug sit down with Elliot Chodoff, who is no stranger to our audience. Elliot has been in the situation room strategizing and advising on the military operations in Gaza since the beginning of the war. Elliot gives us some incredibly helpful and detailed information about the progress, the battles, the towns, tunnels, and what to expect next.

If you want to learn the real story of the war against Hamas and the skirmishes against Hezbollah – going beyond the headlines and hearing information from a genuine insider – you simply cannot miss this episode.