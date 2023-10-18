Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel’s Realities: Dead Bodies, Funerals, Air Raid Sirens, and Scripture

October 18, 2023

On this episode we start with an important update directly from the IDF. Lt. Masha Michelson shares some gut-wrenching first-hand accounts of what was found as the Israeli army entered the towns in the south that had been slaughtered; the description of the devestation was heart rending. Then Pesach and Doug unpack Psalm 83, which is the Psalm that has been chosen to be read at every fallen Israeli soldier’s funeral. (In the midst of their discussion of Psalm 83, they were interrupted by air raid sirens in Bet Shemesh; you’ll hear that, as well.) After the all clear was given the recording continued; the experience was a staunch reminder of what is really going on in Israel and how desperately we must pray.

