Israeli Air Force STRIKES Military Targets Near Damascus

Israel’s new government was sworn in on Thursday, meaning that all the new ministers are taking over their respective ministries. Itamar Ben Gvir has declared that he will ascend the Temple Mount during his first week in office, which would make him the first sitting Israeli Minister to visit the Holy site in 5 years. Is it true that Israel launched airstrikes at targets near Damascus last night? Why is the US State Department quick to condemn Israel for statements made by her government officials but remains silent when the PA leadership openly praises terrorism.