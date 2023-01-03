Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Playing now

Israeli Air Force STRIKES Military Targets Near Damascus

21:49 Min. Listen

January 3, 2023

Israel’s new government was sworn in on Thursday, meaning that all the new ministers are taking over their respective ministries. Itamar Ben Gvir has declared that he will ascend the Temple Mount during his first week in office, which would make him the first sitting Israeli Minister to visit the Holy site in 5 years. Is it true that Israel launched airstrikes at targets near Damascus last night? Why is the US State Department quick to condemn Israel for statements made by her government officials but remains silent when the PA leadership openly praises terrorism.

Related Podcasts

Israel Daily News Podcast; Mon. Jan 2, 2023

12:18

January 3, 2023

Israel Daily News Podcast; Thu. Dec. 29, 2022

18:00

January 1, 2023

Truth Two Power

80:01

December 30, 2022

Can Social Media Save Faith?

49:00

December 28, 2022

Hanukkah Yes! Pope No!

34:43

December 27, 2022

Lone Star Podcast Vayigash

24:45

December 27, 2022

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .