Israeli Air Force DESTROYS Hamas Rocket Factory in Gaza

Palestinian Terrorists ram through a security barrier at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv causing the airport to go into lockdown. Gaza fired a rocket into Israel Saturday night prompting a swift response from the IDF. The air force destroyed a large rocket factory inside of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. A tour guide in Samaria escaped a deadly stoning attack on the highway by driving through a roadblock of burning tires. If the media headlines are correct, an Israeli Police Officer killed a Palestinian in cold blood in Huwara last week. . .The question is: Is this what actually happened? Find out on today's show!