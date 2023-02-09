Israel Supreme Court reforms explained with special guest

Uploaded is the audio clipping from Tuesday’s live Instagram interview with Amb. Michael Oren who served as Ambassador from Israel to the US between 2009 and 2013. Among a number of government positions, Oren worked as Deputy Prime Minister in the 20th Knesset and is currently the President and founder of Israel 2048.

You’ll hear all about the issues at play with the Supreme Court and how it functions currently. We discuss why people are upset about the proposed legislation that is meant to reform the Supreme Court, why people say it’s a desecration of democracy and solutions Amb. Oren proposes could be created to make a more democratic system.