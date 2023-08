How many ambassadors share a weekly bible teaching on the radio? Doug and Pesach have the honor of hosting Israel’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, the Hon. Akiva Tor. Ambassador Tor tells his own story as a Bible-believing, Torah observant diplomat in the Far East, explains the important developments in the South Korea – Israel relationship, and reminds us all of the role of Israel as a light unto the nations. Don’t miss Ambassador Tor’s prayer at the end of the conversation!