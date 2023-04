From her time in the US Congress to her current position as Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, Michele Bachmann has been one of Israel’s most visible and outspoken supporters for decades. In this episode, she tells the story of her first visit to Israel as a teenager shortly after the Yom Kippur War and passionately shares her heart for the Jewish people and the State of Israel. (And you don’t want to miss her comments on the current state of US public education.)