Israel Daily News Podcast; Wed. Dec 21, 2022

December 22, 2022

With an hour to go, Netanyahu still has not submitted his government list. Israel to use dead Palestinian terrorists for prisoner swap; Israel provides 17 generators to Ukraine as Russia shuts its power down for Christmas and the New Year.

