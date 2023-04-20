Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Playing now

Israel Daily News Podcast; Wed. Ap. 19, 2023

12:38 Min. Listen

April 20, 2023

Big bust-up for Israeli sex-trafficking ring; President Herzog stands with German and Polish leadership in Warsaw in honor of 80 years of Warsaw Ghetto rebellion & Famed poet and songwriting Yehonatan Geffen passes away.

Related Podcasts

“Israel is a Nation Founded On Joy!”: An Interview with Michele Bachmann

53:56

April 19, 2023

Israel Daily News Podcast; Mon. Ap. 17, 2023

15:35

April 17, 2023

Siblings Without Rivalry

1:03:25

April 13, 2023

Lone Star Podcast Shemini

25:50

April 13, 2023

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER CLASSIC: From the Queen of Sheba to Dr. Martin Luther King

50:33

April 13, 2023

The Power of Faith-Based Diplomacy

44:13

April 6, 2023

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .