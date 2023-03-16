Advertisement
Israel Daily News Podcast; Tues. & Wed. March 15, 2023

March 16, 2023

Mayor of Beitar says following bomb on the bus, he doesn’t want Arabs to ride; Judicial reform moving through parliament & a review of the Travis Scott concert in Tel Aviv, Israel.

