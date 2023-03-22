Israel Daily News Podcast; Tues. March 21, 2023

Justice Minister Yariv Levin says he will not respect High Court’s ruling on his judicial reform bill; Jerusalem Post newspaper gets new Editor In Chief & Israeli cop and MMA fighter knocks out anti-semitic opponent.
