Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Playing now

Israel Daily News Podcast; Tues. March 21, 2023

10:57 Min. Listen

March 22, 2023

Justice Minister Yariv Levin says he will not respect High Court’s ruling on his judicial reform bill; Jerusalem Post newspaper gets new Editor In Chief & Israeli cop and MMA fighter knocks out anti-semitic opponent. 

Related Podcasts

Israel Daily News Podcast; Mon. March. 20, 2023

10:32

March 21, 2023

Lone Star Podcast Vayikra

34:15

March 19, 2023

Real Fauda & Holy Gems

1:30:10

March 19, 2023

Israel Daily News Podcast; Tues. & Wed. March 15, 2023

19:32

March 16, 2023

Terror and Revenge: The Real Story of an Execution and its Aftermath in Israel

48:02

March 15, 2023

Lone Star Podcast Vayakhel And Pekudei

29:13

March 14, 2023

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .