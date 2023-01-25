Subscribe
Israel Daily News Podcast; Tues. Jan 24, 2023

January 25, 2023

Netanyahu had a surprise trip to Jordan; President Herzog is calling on leaders to find patience to work on the Supreme Court reforms together; Some religious members of the Knesset want to start printing “In G-d we trust on Israeli bills.”

