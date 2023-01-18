Subscribe
Israel Daily News Podcast; Tues. Jan 17, 2023

14:06 Min. Listen

January 18, 2023

Jordan’s ambassador to Israel storms away from Temple Mount angrily. But why? MK Aryeh Deri says he does not care what the court rules regarding his role in Parliament & Ukraine’s ambassador calls on Israel to be on the right side of history.

