Israel Daily News Podcast; Thu. Jan 12, 2023

PM Netanyahu to cut gas, water and electric prices; Defense experts say having Ben-Gvir as a second commander is dangerous and chaotic & Israeli films to be added to Netflix library for the next 16 weeks to make up for lost time.
