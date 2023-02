Get caught up! Details on the horrific terror attack that claimed 7 lives in Jerusalem Friday night; How is US Secretary Antony Blinken reacting to Netanyahu during his trip to Israel? Listen to the voices from the Israeli public on why they are fervently protesting against supreme court reform. Plus! Hear the famous UAE singer Ahmad Al Hosani do Israel’s national anthem Hatikvah for International Holocaust Remembrance day. He’s getting political slack for this.