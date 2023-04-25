Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Playing now

Israel Daily News Podcast; Mon. April 24, 2023

22:31 Min. Listen

April 25, 2023

A car-ramming terror attack hurts 7+ people in Jerusalem. Plus commemorate Israel’s memorial day with our Yom Hazikaron special report and interview.

Related Podcasts

Lone Star Podcast Acharei Mot And Kedoshim

32:12

April 23, 2023

Hammer Time

1:00:42

April 21, 2023

Israel Daily News Podcast; Wed. Ap. 19, 2023

12:38

April 20, 2023

“Israel is a Nation Founded On Joy!”: An Interview with Michele Bachmann

53:56

April 19, 2023

Israel Daily News Podcast; Mon. Ap. 17, 2023

15:35

April 17, 2023

Siblings Without Rivalry

1:03:25

April 13, 2023

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .