Israel Daily News Podcast; Feb. 22, 2023

February 22, 2023

10 Palestinians dead while Israeli forces try to arrest the men responsible for killing Sgt. Ido Baruch in October; The Knesset votes to bring the Rabbinic Court back to civilian issues & the Backstreet boys are set to come to Israel May 13, 2023.

