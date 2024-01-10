Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Is the Middle East on the Verge of Exploding?

January 10, 2024

We all know how the war in Gaza started, but how far will it spread before it ends? Pesach and Doug sit down with old friend Elliot Chodoff to discuss what Israel is going to do next in Gaza, and whether a war with Hezbollah is likely to take place. Elliott also gives an honest assessment of the progress made in Gaza, why Hezbollah has been limiting its strikes against Israel, what Iran is up to, and more. Plus: two optometrists with a passion for protecting soldiers discuss ways that you can help save the eyesight of Israelis on the front lines.

