Doug and Pesach sit down with Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365. Rabbi Mischel, who recently emigrated to Israel with his family, talks about that journey, how the bond between Jews and Christians at this moment in history must be understood through a Biblical lens, and what’s in store for Isrsel365 in the months ahead. And where does the Bible seemingly predict the current war with Hamas? Listen in and find out.