Doug and Pesach sit down with Rabbi Dr. Elie Feder and Rabbi Aaron Zimmer, two rabbis with extensive math and science backgrounds, to discuss their new podcast series Physics to God. Elie, a college math instructor, and Aaron, with a background in physics and commodities trading, have spent the past decade researching the way recent discoveries in the world of physics argue for a Creator. They share their story and give us a taste of this important new podcast series.