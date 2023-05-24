Home School is Not Public School at Home

Doug and his wife, Sam, make a big decision to pull their kids from public school, and to home school them instead. What’s wrong with public school? Are they inviting social problems into their kids’ lives? What are the potential benefits and dangers of public schools? Why not just enroll in private school instead? And what’s the Bible’s viewpoint on home schooling? Pesach and special guest Lisa Nehring of True North Academy dig into what drove them to this decision, and encourage Sam and Doug to share some of the hard conversations that led them to this important step.

If you care about your kids’ education – even if you are determined not to make any changes – you won’t want to miss this thought-provoking, enlightening, and fun conversation.