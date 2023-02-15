Subscribe
Haters Gonna Hate the Holy Land (and Jews): More Antisemitic Nonsense with David Lange

39:49 Min. Listen

February 15, 2023

Doug and Pesach first speak to Tali Shalem, CEO of Holy Gems, about the remarkable discovery of precious stones in northern Israel – and the miraculous way they were found, despite the assurances of scientists that they didn’t exist. Then they welcome back David Lange of Israellycool.com for the latest from the wacky world of high-profile anti-Semitism. (Roger Waters gets a starring role today; even his BDS-supporting bandmate thinks he’s gone over the edge.) You might get depressed, but you’ll laugh on the way there.

