Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Playing now

Hanukkah: Religious Freedom or Religious Coercion?

43 Min. Listen

December 14, 2022

Pesach and Doug tackle the holiday of Hanukkah… but this episode is not about dreidels and potato pancakes. They ask whether the common idea of Hanukkah as “the holiday of religious freedom” might completely miss the point, and whether its actual themes of religious purification and dedication to the God of Israel are ignored by the majority of those who celebrate. You may agree or disagree with Pesach’s conclusion, but you’ll walk away from this episode understanding the real history of Hanukkah, and perhaps why its popular image – ironically – might be the opposite of the truth.

Related Podcasts

Lone Star Podcast Vayeshev

14

December 13, 2022

Indigenous Bridges

109

December 9, 2022

From Sweden to Jerusalem: A Conversation with Lars Enarson

49

December 7, 2022

Israeli Air Force DESTROYS Hamas Rocket Factory in Gaza

19

December 6, 2022

Lone Star Podcast Vayishlach

15

December 6, 2022

The Future of Our History

118

December 2, 2022

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .