SEASON 2023 EPISODE 15: Rabbi Yishai is on the road for Hebron and Israel and pops into the Armamant Museum at Eglin Airforce base to think about the power of bombs (or lack thereof) and Yom Hashoa – Israel Holocaust Remembrance Day. Then, Josh Hammer, Opinion Editor of Newsweek, joins Yishai to unpack the mystery of the Progressive-Jihad alliance and the danger it bring to the US-Israel alliance.