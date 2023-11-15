Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Hamas is Knocking at Our Door… Or May Already Be Inside Our House

November 15, 2023

Pesach and Doug sit down with Frank Gaffney, Executive VP of the Center for Security Policy and Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy under President Ronald Reagan. They discuss Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and the origins of Islam. But the real centerpiece of this conversation revolves around members of the Muslim Brotherhood infiltrating our own government and western society, according to Mr. Gaffney, in a covert jihad. You don’t want to miss this disturbing but crucial episode.

