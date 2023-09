SEASON 2023 EPISODE 37: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the “Golda” movie and prepare for the solemn repentance day of Yom Kippur. Susannah Schild goes “From Southerner to Settler” and helps us hike the Holy Land. Also, Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on the Book of Jonah, and Ben Bresky on the miracle of the Abraham Avinu Synagogue.