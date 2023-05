SEASON 2023 EPISODE 17: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the speech given in Knesset by US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy‘s and the heart of terror victim Lucy Dee which got a new chest to beat in and a life saved. Then, Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on Jewish law accepting a new Jewish holiday. And finally, Yishai talks about the beauty and challenge of Aliyah with international family lawyer Jay Hait.