Gaza Post-Hamas: Should Israel Expel the Population? A Conversation With Knesset Member Ohad Tal

January 3, 2024

Pesach and Doug sit down with Knesset Member Ohad Tal and get to know this relatively new member of Israel’s parliament. In the conversation they hit on all the big issues facing the world after October 7th, including the way to view Hamas and the rest of Gaza’s population, and what to do after the war is won. Is a two state solution viable? What should happen with all the Palestinian refugees from Gaza? The MK’s answers are passionate and direct so you are going to want to listen closely as one of the leaders of Israel shares his heart with us.

