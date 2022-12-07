From Sweden to Jerusalem: A Conversation with Lars Enarson

Subscribe
December 7, 2022

Doug and Pesach are joined by Lars Enarson, a Bible teacher, theologian, and early leader of the Christian Zionist movement. Lars shares his journey to love of Israel which began in the early 1970s, long before the movement was mainstream. The conversation then turned to points of Christian theology that he believes ought to be reevaluated in our time.
But first, Doug and Pesach open the episode with some pointed thoughts about Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic pronouncements. Don’t miss this episode of Shoulder to Shoulder!

