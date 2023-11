SEASON 2023 EPISODE 44: Yishai Fleisher honors the fighting heroes: Rabbi Danny Cohen from Chabad Hebron is on guard duty, Dr. Noam Arnon on the festival of Shabbat Chayei Sarah, and Josh Waller and the viral story of the gentile Cowboys who came to give support to Israel. Then, TANKS! Ben Bresky on the history and vision of made-in-Israel rolling armor.